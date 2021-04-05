I am writing to endorse Aaron Heisler for Oregon School Board. Aaron and his wife Lindsey have lived in the Oregon School District for more than ten years and have two children who attend Brooklyn Elementary.
Aaron is running because he believes our school board should be more transparent and responsive to the community. He believes that the school board should openly discuss and debate the important issues facing the school district and then vote on those issues.
He believes that school board members should actively listen to parents, teachers, and taxpayers and respond when they contact the board with concerns. He believes that parents should be included in decisions about what their kids are being taught.
Oregon School District needs new leadership. Aaron Heisler is an independent thinker who will bring business experience and data-driven decision-making to the school board. He is the right candidate for the OSD board.
John Hoesch
Oregon