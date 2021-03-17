I am writing to express my support for Randy Glysch as our future village president.
I have known Randy for at least 15 years, as a professional colleague and then as an Oregon friend. Throughout that time I have found him to be responsive and a good listener.
As an Oregon resident, Randy has seen community needs and initiated or worked tirelessly on community responses to address those needs, including the visitor center and "Tin Man,” the new youth center, the area food pantry and more. Since joining the village board in 2018, Randy has jumped right in with energy and enthusiasm, gaining a broad range of committee experience.
In addition, he is also also working on the renewed Jaycee Park and the campaign for our new library. I understand Randy to be completely committed to making Oregon a better place for all.
With his skills and enthusiasm, I believe Randy Glysch will be an excellent leader for the Village Board and for our community.
Nancy Freeman Wallace
Village of Oregon