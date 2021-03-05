I first heard the name Randy Glysch when he led the charge to restore our historic downtown Pump House. Through his encouragement, my wife Liz and I happily purchased one of the walkway brick pavers as part of the fundraising efforts.
Over the last few years, I have gotten to know Randy very well while serving with him on the Oregon Area Fire-EMS District Commission, of which he is now chairperson. I have been impressed with what Randy has done for the community over the last eight years.
His past and current involvement in the community-wide projects demonstrates his dedication. These include the Pump House, the Tin Man, the new food pantry, the new youth center, and now his help with our new library.
We are fortunate to have someone with his talents and enthusiasm to be running for village president. I encourage everyone in the village to join me in voting for Randy Glysch on April 6.
Phil Van Kampen
Oregon