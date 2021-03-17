I endorse Randy Glysch for our next village president. He has shown that he cares for the community and for the well-being of local seniors through his service on the Executive Board of the Council on Aging and by his support of a new senior center building.
I had the honor of volunteering at the Oregon Welcome Center during the summer months the past few years. Because of Randy’s hard work, the historic pump house was remodeled to become the Welcome Center and the Tin Man water tower was renovated.
Please vote for Randy Glysch for village president on April 6.
Kathy Danielson
Village of Oregon