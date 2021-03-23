When we served together on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Association of Historic Preservation Commissions I became friends with Oregon's Randy Glysch and Arlan Kay. Since Randy is running for office, I wanted to share some words about him.
Randy Glysch is one of the most community-minded people in our state. He is more than a community organizer -- he is a community builder. His head and heart are in the right place, but he also engages his hands and feet to put plans into action.
He is known throughout Wisconsin's historic preservation community for his leadership in the phenomenal restoration of Oregon's landmark pump house and water tower.
He has moved on to leadership roles in other significant community projects, including the food pantry, youth center, and new library. Oregon will do well to harness the energy, dedication and skill of Randy Glysch in electing its next village president.
John R. Decker
Evansville