"There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution." John Adams wrote these words in 1780, which were then echoed in George Washington’s Farewell Address.
But it didn’t take long for this division to take hold, as Adams himself experienced one of the most vitriolic campaigns in 1800. And while parties have come and gone and evolved, the nation has been subject to a duopoly.
I, like many voters, for many election cycles, have been discouraged by the platforms and candidates. But since discovering the American Solidarity Party last year, I am done being told I must choose the lesser of two evils, because this moderate third party is for the “common good, on common ground, through common sense” (a party motto). Brian Carroll and Amar Patel are on the Wisconsin ballot for the November 3rd election, and I ask you to consider their platform.
Incorporated in 2016, the American Solidarity Party stands for: “the sanctity of human life, the necessity of social justice, our responsibility to care for the environment, and promotion of a more peaceful world. We cherish the individual rights and separation of government powers protected by the U.S. Constitution, and recognize the need for social supports and community cohesion. We seek to bridge the bitter partisan divide with principled and respectful policies and dialog” (solidarity-party.org).
Many Americans believe in a consistent life ethic, which neither major party supports. The ASP works for the protection of the unborn and for the abolition of the death penalty, for societal structures to care for the most vulnerable members of society, as well as responsible environmental stewardship. All of this supports the dignity of each and every person, present and future.
The two-party system has perpetuated because popular political and social thought has convinced the public that it only operates in binary, “us vs. them.” But we can improve this system by starting to move toward the middle ground.
A vote for Brian Carroll is a vote for altering the two-party system, for bridge-building, and most importantly, for a consistent life ethic for all Americans.
Abby Lease
Oregon