During my tenure as superintendent for the Oregon School District, I had the pleasure of getting to know Randy Glysch and working with him.
What he has done for the village through his involvement in community projects is nothing short of amazing. The Tin Man, the Pump House, new food pantry and youth center, and now he’s part of the new library campaign team.
I served with Randy on the library board and the school resource officer sub-committee. Randy is intelligent, creative and a problem-solving with a can do attitude and approach. The village of Oregon is very fortunate to have someone with Randy’s skills and determination to be running for village president.
He deserves the opportunity to show what he can do for the future of the village. If his past successes are any indication of what he can accomplish, great things are in the future for the village with Randy Glysch as village president.
I encourage all village residents to vote for Randy Glysch for your next village president on April 6.
Brian Busler
Former OSD superintendent