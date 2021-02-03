Barb and I have been residents of Oregon for almost 30 years and in that time, we have seen no one more engaged in Oregon community and civic projects than Randy Glysch. Randy’s proven history of leadership in our community shows how much he genuinely cares about the Village of Oregon, and that is why Barb and I are proudly supporting Randy Glysch as the next village board president.
Randy’s list of accomplishments in the village is long and impactful. First, he took on the historic pump house where his direction and fund-raising skills were pivotal in its renovation. Then, he built on that by leading the amazing “tin man” water tower project that beautifies our night sky.
Randy brought the same skills and experience to the Food Pantry next, and then, our much-needed youth center. The most recent project Randy has turned his attention to is the new Oregon Library that will be a community hub in our village for decades to come.
Randy is a leader in these civic projects because he believes in community — our community. He has been involved in community leadership for 33 years, the last eight right here in Oregon, and currently serves as a village board trustee. Randy has also earned the endorsements of both current Village President Jeanne Carpenter, and past president, Steve Staton, in this election.
Randy’s passion for our community is proven by action, and his leadership in the village is displayed in his years of volunteerism and service. We can think of no one more capable and able from day one to lead our community.
Randy deserves the opportunity to become our next village president, and we ask that voters in the Village of Oregon join us in supporting Randy Glysch for village president in the Feb. 16 primary, and April 6 spring election.
Jeff and Barb Skiles
Village of Oregon