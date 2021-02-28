With two contested school board seats this year, Oregon School District voters have important choices to make on the April 6 ballot. Fortunately, there are two great candidates we can elect.
During my second term on the school board, I had the chance to serve with Troy Pankratz. I found Troy to be a thoughtful contributor and a clear thinker, I always appreciated hearing his viewpoint. I was very happy to hear he is willing to serve for another term, and will vote for him with enthusiasm.
Mary Lokuta will be a newcomer to the board but not new to the Oregon School District. She brings familiarity with the district based on her long-term residence in the community and her years of volunteering with the schools.
In talking with her, it was clear to me she is familiar with what makes for great schools and is ready to contribute her knowledge and experience.
Whatever issues are front and center this year, you can be sure they will be different next year and the year after that. We are fortunate to have candidates that will be ready for whatever comes in front of them as school board members.
Two problem solvers with sound judgment and pertinent experience. Without reservations, I encourage voters to choose Troy Pankratz and Mary Lokuta.
Barb Feeney
Brooklyn