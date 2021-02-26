The Oregon Education Association, representing the Oregon School District Teachers, interviewed all candidates running for the school board and is pleased to announce our endorsement of Troy Pankratz.
Troy Pankratz is a long time resident of the Oregon/Brooklyn/Belleville area and a current board member serving as Treasurer of the School Board and Chair of the Vision Steering Committee.
Troy’s student-centered approach as a school board member has driven many accomplishments in the past three years which include but are not limited to: a successful facilities referendum to accommodate a growing student population, the design and construction of Forest Edge Elementary (the first net-zero school in the state), acquiring property to create outdoor learning opportunities in a school forest and environmental education center, expanding the STEAM curriculum at Oregon Middle School, and increasing mental health supports and the social emotional learning programs all while decreasing the tax mill rate for each of the last three years and saving $4.3 million in referendum “green” bonds.
Troy and his wife Kelly are parents to two Oregon High School students and are active district and community members. Troy has served in many volunteer capacities throughout the years including Oregon Kids Triathlon, Oregon Youth Sports and Athletics Task Force, OMS Career Day, Brooklyn Elementary Playground Build Team, Oregon Athletic Boosters, Brooklyn Elementary Green & Healthy Support Participant and Oregon Soccer Club Fall Fury Volunteer.
Troy’s future priorities as a board member as listed on his website include:
Continued equity and anti-racism work and collaboration to provide an inclusive environment for all students
To build on virtual learning programming to enhance individualized learning experiences
Managing student growth and population while retaining our core values and identity
Promoting awareness and responsibility for a healthy and sustainable environment.
The OEA looks forward to continued work and collaboration with Troy and the rest of the Oregon School Board as we continue the important work of providing the best learning experience for all of our students.
We enthusiastically recommend that all residents of the Oregon School District vote for Troy Pankratz in the Oregon School Board election on April 6.
For more information on Troy Pankratz or to donate, visit pankratzforschoolboard.com
Laura Stoller
President, Oregon Education Association