We are supporting Troy Pankratz for Oregon School Board (Area III) and encourage you to join us in voting for him on April 6. This is one of the most important school board elections in recent memory and we believe our community is well-served by having Troy’s leadership on the school board.
In this time of polarization and raised voices, Troy is a calm and steady presence, and a strategic thinker who brings people together. His cooperative and consensus-building attitude along with his principled leadership are vital as we move out of this pandemic and face the challenges and opportunities ahead.
Troy and his wife Kelly have lived here since 2001 and they have two kids currently in school. Over this time, Troy has shown his commitment to making our schools and community better in many different ways.
Whether it has been working hand-in-hand with educators, students and parents through various boards and task forces or volunteering in school and at sporting events or even building playgrounds, Troy has always been willing to serve, find common ground, and do the hard work without looking for credit.
We value and support the work toward making sure our schools are safe, welcoming and positive environments for all of our students. We know Troy does too because his words and his actions align in this area. His focus has always been about what is best for every child and making sure we have the best teacher in every classroom.
As parents of kids currently in school and as long-time Oregon residents and taxpayers, we wholeheartedly support Troy Pankratz for School Board (Area III). We are asking you to vote for him on April 6 and invite your friends and family to do the same. Thank you.
Julie and Chris Eisele
Village of Oregon