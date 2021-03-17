Jeff and I would like to express our support for Mary Lokuta for Oregon School Board.
We have known the Lokuta family for a number of years, both through school, where their son, Ben, ran cross-country with our youngest, and through Holy Mother of Consolation Church, where both our families are members. Mary and her family are longtime residents of the Oregon community with a history of engagement and active participation in both school and community activities.
Though Ben is now in college, Mary’s daughter is still a student in the district, currently finishing her sophomore year at OHS. Through the years, Mary has volunteered countless hours in the district, not just in classrooms, but also organizing and running the annual PTO science and art fairs, sitting on the RCI Site Council and teaching Caesar’s English. She is deeply familiar with our district and its schools.
With a PhD in medical pathology, Mary clearly values education. She will be a strong proponent for excellence in our classrooms and support for our teachers, providing the tools they need to maintain the quality education we have come to expect from our district.
At the same time, through her experience with her kids’ extensive involvement in extracurricular activities, Mary knows the value such activities have in enriching children’s school experience. From her volunteerism at science and art fairs and cross-country spaghetti dinners, we can be confident she will be an advocate for funding and maintaining a rich variety of extracurriculars and beyond-the-classroom activities that help students pursue their passions and develop their talents in whatever area they may lie.
Mary has expressed her strong support for student-centered learning and making equity and inclusion a high priority. She is endorsed by both the Oregon Education Association and Oregon Allies.
She understands that one of the most important qualities a school board member can possess is the ability to listen. She has stated her commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to achieve the goal of a quality education for every student, each with their own unique talents, learning styles and life experiences.
We are so glad that Mary has decided to seek a seat on the Oregon School Board. She will bring a great deal of talent, ability and dedication to the job.
We look forward to voting for her on April 6 and hope you will join us!
Barb and Jeff Skiles
Oregon