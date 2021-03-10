It is vital to have people on our school board that will think big-picture, pushing for educational policies, practices and curriculum that are inclusive of voices and perspectives of people whose differences have historically resulted -- and still result today -- in marginalization.
Focusing on getting kids back to school in-person and returning to in-person sports, music and other extracurricular activities is important, but it is short-term.
Recent statistics show families of color are not sending their children back to the classroom as quickly as white families. Some reasons are pandemic-related. Others are long standing problems, including educational gaps between students of color and white students.
There has been increased concern recently about the mental health struggles in our community and across the nation. But as far as mental health goes, statistics show that LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to be suicidal than their peers. They are also nearly twice as likely to be bullied.
These phenomena reflect data from our own community: students of color and LGBTQ+ students feel less free to be who they are, or worse, targeted for who they are.
For those of us who are members of groups that are reflected in the culture around us -- the majority of books read, TV, movies -- it can be difficult to understand the impact and isolation for those who don’t see themselves reflected in a positive light -- or at all -- in curriculum, culture and media.
To remedy this, we can teach a curriculum that is inclusive of people who have been marginalized in history curriculum and within the literary canon. This is a way our students can learn empathy for others, and learn critical thinking skills that can be used to make things better as a community and as a society.
Mary Lokuta is a candidate with a long-term vision for the school district and for equity matters in the school district. She has said, “We have a responsibility to listen to the experiences of underrepresented individuals, bring diverse voices to the decision-making table, and provide support to our educators who are actively moving the needle on this work.”
We can set students up for success by showing them they are valued members of the community. Mary supports the district hate speech policy, and will work for schools to have curriculum that reflects marginalized groups.
As a school board member, she would bring all her volunteer and leadership experience to the table.
Vote Mary Lokuta on April 6!
Karin Davidson
Village of Oregon