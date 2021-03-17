We’ve known Mary Lokuta for many years, as our children both graduated from Oregon High School in 2017. Mary is our choice for Oregon School Board Area 1 seat, and here’s why:
Mary listens, learns and works to understand issues. She brings people together toward a positive solution.
Since Mary decided to campaign for this position, she has connected with more than 200 people in our community. She has proven many times over the years her willingness to get involved to make our district better for our children.
Whether it has been volunteering in the classroom, serving on a district leadership council, organizing the PTO Science Fair and Art Fair, providing meals for her children’s sport teams, or helping new families navigate their way through the district, Mary has always been a dependable person.
We are confident that she will do the same as a school board member.
Dr. Lokuta has the professional background and experiences that are required of an effective board member. The ability to think strategically, utilize analytical skills, and problem solve creatively, coupled with a sense of fairness, inclusion and advocacy are what makes Mary effective in her role as Director of Regulatory Affairs and will serve us well with her as a part of our school board.
Mary understands there are many issues before the board that impact all families and students. She will be a strong board member who isn’t afraid to speak up, who will rely on data and expertise and will engage the community, so voices are heard.
We are happy to support Dr. Mary Lokuta running for Oregon School Board, Area 1 Seat 1 on April 6.
Jim and Jessica Schrimpf
Oregon