Now is the time for the leadership and vision of Jenna Jacobson as Village of Oregon President. Jenna’s deep understanding of the challenges confronting the village, the numerous opportunities ahead and her commitment to careful planning that avoids some of the pitfalls that past deferred maintenance have caused are unsurpassed.
While these are important, the principal reason that Rick and I will cast our votes for Jenna Jacobson for village president is her values. Jenna is committed to sustainability, community investment, collaboration, engaging community members in decision-making and transparency in government.
We encourage you to vote for Jenna Jacobson for village president.
Carlene and Rick Bechen
Oregon