Representative government is a key component of our society. While it often seems as if our leaders in Washington are as disconnected as ever from the needs of everyday Americans, local office holders can and should be held to a high standard of responsiveness.
I have dealt with Jenna Jacobson in my role as Treasurer of an HOA (Homeowner Association) and I find her to be a thoughtful listener who is open to the needs of the community. I found her opponent in the race lacking in this regard.
I encourage all Oregon voters to consider Jenna Jacobson for village president. I believe she has a positive vision for the village, but more importantly, she is inclined to listen and understand the needs of the residents of the village.
No one can know what we will need from our leaders in the future -- the last year has shown how everything can change in a heartbeat. It is important therefore to have leaders willing to open their minds and their ears to their constituency.
Thank you.
Tim Higgins
Oregon