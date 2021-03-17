As the April 6th election for Oregon Board of Education nears, it is worthwhile to take an objective look at the OSD board’s legacy.
Academic performance is dropping. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the percentage of Oregon 11th grade students with performance levels of Proficient and Advanced on the ACT Statewide or alternate exam dropped during the period of 2014-15 to 2018-19 in English Language Arts, from 64.1% to 48.7%, and in Mathematics, from 50.0% to 38.6%.
Enrollment is dropping. As reported by the Oregon Observer, the board prepared a preliminary 2020-2021 budget that assumed a net growth of +49 students this school year, but at the end of first semester, the net growth was -58 students, a swing of 107 fewer students.
Fewer students mean fewer classrooms and fewer teachers are needed. A significant number of families withdrew their children from Oregon schools so they could attend in-person at schools in neighboring counties.
The board is irresponsible with our tax dollars. Last year, OSD purchased 106 acres for a new middle school immediately outside the boundaries of the Village of Oregon.
No one from the board or administration approached the village about the cost of extending sewer and water utilities to the property, which is located in Fitchburg, but not serviced by Fitchburg utilities. The village’s attorney described the property as “undevelopable.” OSD will cover the cost of extending sewer and water, but Oregon taxpayers will still be footing the bill.
The board engaged in favoritism when filling the top two administration positions. In February 2019, the board created the new position of deputy superintendent and awarded the position to Dr. Leslie Bergstrom without soliciting applications or interviewing any other candidates. Eight months later, the board accepted the retirement of OSD Superintendent Dr. Brian Busler and immediately announced the appointment of Dr. Bergstrom as the new superintendent.
Once again, the board did not solicit applications or interview candidates. As the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University notes, “favoritism…undercuts the transparency that should be part of governmental hiring and contracting processes…[and] weakens morale in government service, not to mention public faith in the integrity of government.”
Two OSD board candidates, incumbent Troy Pankratz and Mary Lokuta offer us more of the same. Aaron Heisler and Josh King will restore transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility. Vote for Aaron Heisler and Josh King for OSD board.