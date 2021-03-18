Today my wife and I would like to voice our support of Randy Glysch for the position of president of the Village of Oregon.
We first got to know Randy when he was putting a lot of effort into the restoration of the Oregon water tower. Randy talked to many of the folks around here and helped raise the funds to make sure a piece of Oregon was preserved.
Today it is a tall, shiny landmark that is easy for all to see. It is so special that it has earned a nickname, “The Tin Man.” Randy brought a lot of people together to make the Tin Man a success.
Over the last couple of years, while Randy lived down the street from us, he found ways to bring the South Main Street community together.
He gave us an appealing identity marked by our welcoming sign. He clearly outlined our togetherness by arranging for street sign toppers that make our historic neighborhood identifiable. And he contributed considerably to arranging neighborhood garden tours and block parties.
Randy found creative ways to bring our community together with engaging projects.
At a time when our society finds itself pulled apart by its leadership, Randy has shown that he has a different means of leading us forward, together, as one community.
Chris Blue and LaVon Ace
Village of Oregon