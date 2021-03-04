My vote is for Randy Glysch!
As someone interested in maintaining the character of the Village of Oregon, no one has done more to promote the historical character of our village than Randy Glysch. The restoration of the Pump House, and the Welcome Center.
Who doesn’t love seeing the Tin Man light up the downtown at night! Randy didn’t stop there. He led the building of the new food pantry and youth center.
And now, we are getting a much-needed new library. Randy is running for village president, and I believe no one deserves that opportunity more than Randy Glysch.
He will continue to look for ways to improve the Village of Oregon community. He is approachable and every time I have reached out to Randy, he has taken time to listen and assist me.
Please vote with me for Randy Glysch for village president on April 6.
Mary Norwell
Village of Oregon