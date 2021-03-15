Randy Glysch is running for village president. Randy and I worked together to bring the new food pantry building to life, which is something that was desperately needed for many families and individuals in our community.
Through a lot of hard work by many great people and a generous community, we made it happen. The new food pantry is now open often and serves many great people that are in need. Randy’s commitment and willingness to make Oregon a great place for everyone is evident in what he has done.
The Pump House, the Tin Man, the Youth Center, and of course, the new Food Pantry are all examples of what he has accomplished for this great place we live. Over the last year he has used his efforts toward a new Library and I urge all village residents to vote for Randy Glysch for village president on April 6.
Jeff Nachreiner
Oregon