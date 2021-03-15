Before Thanksgiving of this year, Randy Glysch put out a call to our Home Owners Association and community to please help the Oregon Area Food Pantry; they needed food for families for the upcoming holidays. After Randy made a call for help, the community responded, and the food pantry received the needed food for area families.
This is just one example of how Randy brings our community together for the greater good. Other examples include The Pump House, Tin Man, the new youth center, and most recently, his work as campaign co-chair for the new library.
We are truly fortunate to have someone like Randy Glysch in our village, as he deeply cares about our entire community and all of its residents.
Considering all of this, we feel Randy deserves the opportunity to be village president. We wholeheartedly support his candidacy, and we feel he will lead our community towards a better future.
Please vote with us on April 6 for Randy Glysch as village president.
Patrick and Lindsay Eimerman
Village of Oregon