Once in a while you come across someone who does amazing things for a community, who only wants to make a difference, and has no interest in becoming a career politician. This describes Randy Glysch, who is running for village president.
My wife and I, along with our two young kids have lived in the village since 2016. During our time here, we have seen amazing things happen in our community, largely thanks to the commitment of Randy Glysch.
A new food pantry building that now serves so many more families in need. Please don’t forget the new youth center, our kids now have a place to call their own. Lastly, the new library, many families and individuals ,will come to appreciate this project as a great destination.
No one can dispute Randy’s qualifications for being our next village president, and he has earned the respect of the entire Village of Oregon community for what he has done over the last eight years. He has also been an excellent village trustee, serving the village residents with great pride.
Randy deserves the opportunity to be elected as our new village president. Please vote with me on April 6 for Randy Glysch as the next village president.
Rich and Leah Salter
Village of Oregon