During this pandemic, are your medical prescriptions being delivered by your local postal service?
Are you receiving your paychecks through the mail as you work at home during this pandemic?
Are you paying your bills via the US Post Office?
Are you sending and receiving vital letters from family you can’t visit in person because of the pandemic?
Are you planning on casting your vote in the November national election by mail because voting in person is too risky because of the pandemic?
If you answer “Yes” to any of the above questions, you might want to let your congressional representative and senators know how much we all need our National Postal Service and essential heroes -- our local postal workers -- to be operating at full capacity now.
Mary Hollister
Town of Rutland