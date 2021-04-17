Building a new library is an undertaking with a remarkable number of moving parts. There are land and traffic surveys, meetings with the public and with architects, assessments of current collection and future growth, among many other things.
Yet the critical piece in all of it is funding. As we conclude the fundraising stage of our library project, the Oregon Public Library Board would like to recognize the service of the Campaign Steering Committee as they hand off this library project from one stage of its execution to the next.
From February 2019 through February 2021, the Campaign Steering Committee, made up of Jeanne Carpenter, Cynthia DiCamelli, Randy Glysch, Bob Head, Arlan Kay, Pastor Jason Mahnke, Jenny Nelson, Mark Miller and Aaron Zitzelsberger met regularly, organizing and coordinating meetings and communication with the whole community to raise money to build a library that will be able to serve our community for years.
This Campaign Steering Committee, with the Honorary Chairs and the Cabinet of volunteers who supported them, raised $2,078,482.61 and counting from 860 unique donors. This money, with the funding provided by our Village, is going to be used as we kick off the building project in this next quarter and begin to make our dream library a reality.
To all the campaign volunteers, the Oregon Public Library Board would like to extend thanks for your dedication, for the time you took from your families and other pursuits to help our community achieve this goal.
We would like to recognize the behind the scenes work you have accomplished. This work was not glamorous, and you all did it regardless.
Thank you from the Oregon Public Library Board.
Coral Goplin
Oregon