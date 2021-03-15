We would like to send a big thank you to Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and the OSD administration for the incredible work they are doing during this incredibly difficult time.
Thank you, Dr. Bergstrom and team, for working tirelessly to safely and intelligently adjust to the changing COVID situation but also to other important needs of our student community.
We consider ourselves lucky to have such a caring and levelheaded leadership at the helm and we are sorry that you have to endure attacks from individuals in this community who don’t seem to care much beyond their personal requirements and not the whole.
Thank you for staying the course amidst the abuse and know that there are a lot of us who are extremely proud of what you all are doing. We support you!
There is a light at the end of the tunnel, the inside might be as black as the night, but at the end of the tunnel there’s a light!
Andrea and Derek Below
Oregon