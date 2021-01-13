As a new year begins, the Oregon Area Food Pantry would like to take a moment to reflect and express our gratitude for the generosity, compassion and dedication that the members of the Community have demonstrated this past year.
Not only are the donors an essential part of why we are successful, but our volunteers are dedicated and have been a large asset in our ability to serve. Last year was an exceptionally challenging one for many reasons, but despite those challenges, the Oregon Area Food Pantry received overwhelming effort responses from individuals of the Community.
Volunteers went above and beyond to adhere to our strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols including masks, sanitary gloves, hand sanitizer, distancing and limiting numbers of volunteers.
Despite the numerous additional expectations from volunteers, they remained eager to step in and help. New procedures were quickly put in place to change to curbside pickup which allows pantry families a safe way to obtain food during the pandemic.
People organized food drives which provided 15,165 pounds of food to families in need, while individual donors dropped off an amazing 28,758 pounds of food. “Bill’s Bags” accounted for 25,213 pounds of food. The new pantry garden also produced over 1,400 pounds of fresh produce that was shared to pantry guests.
Due to the sacrifices, dedication and goodwill of our volunteers and community members, the pantry was able to serve an astonishing 4,972 individuals! The sheer number of individuals and families who were served this year could not have been done without you, the members of the community.
For this, Oregon Area Food Pantry would like to extend our most sincere gratitude and we are able to do this because of you!
Diane Sliter
Managing director, Oregon Area Food Pantry