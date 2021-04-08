I’ve always believed it is important to let people know you appreciate them. Could be something they said, or something they did.
I’m referring to the recent Election and selection of a new Village President. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to become the Village’s next Village President, and I’m grateful to our community.
I knew that people in this community are kind, and this was certainly evident when I talked with residents. It’s hard to describe, but being around people who have a deep respect for one another and their community is infectious. We are a community of people who care deeply for our Village and its residents.
We will have a new Village President as well as new board members. Everyone elected to the Oregon Village Board has the same desire, to make Oregon the best place to live. We are here for the residents of the Village, and we will work as a team to accomplish our goals. I want the Village Board to approach issues in the Village with a positive attitude and a “let’s figure this out together” mentality. I’m confident we will work well together.
We have a new Village Administrator coming onboard in a few short weeks after Mike Gracz retires after 20+ years. We have a new Library to build. We just purchased a bank building for the new Village Hall.
We have new road projects ahead of us, and new water treatment upgrades. Workforce Housing will continue to be a priority for the Board, infrastructure needs we must consider, like a new Senior Center in the future.
The future is exciting for the Village. New staff and Village Board. New businesses are opening. For me, I’m looking forward to starting my role as Village President, representing all residents of the Village.
There’s not enough room in this letter to say thank you to all Village residents for the opportunity to be your next Village President.
Randy Glysch
Oregon