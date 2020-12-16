Our community is on the verge of building a new library. Supportive residents are in the middle of a major fund-raising drive with a goal of four million dollars.
With the holiday season close upon us this is a great time for people to financially support the library project. For many of us, Christmas is more about giving to support others than it is about receiving more “stuff.”
Giving a donation to the library fund will give one a lasting sense of having made a contribution to an important element of our community.
I had the privilege of being Village President when the Village Board purchased property on North Main Street for the library and approved initial funding of six million dollars to start the project. My support was based on my belief that libraries are a central component of education and community connections in a municipality.
As a career educator I have always supported the role of libraries in a community. As Village President a guiding principle for me was to foster connections and build a strong sense of community among our residents. Libraries are an integral part of doing both. The Library Board and Village Board are to be commended for their foresight in moving forward with this project.
My support for this project is also based on the excellence of our library employees. I know that our dollars will be used wisely. The staff is highly-qualified and led by an excellent Library Director.
I hope you choose to enjoy the feeling of pride that results from supporting important community projects and other people by contributing to our new library. Many important elements of our community are in place because people recognized their significance and gave generously.
If you have not done so, I encourage you to include the library in your holiday generosity.
Steve Staton
Oregon