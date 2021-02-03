When Randy Glysch first moved to the village, he lived in the S. Main St. neighborhood. We have lived in this neighborhood since 1980.
We are also active members of the Oregon Area Historical Society. We care about local history, maintaining our historic homes and buildings. They help define the character of this community.
We have a special neighborhood where people know each other, help each other. Before COVID, we had an annual block party, which celebrated our neighborhood, reinforcing community ties. Our neighborhood was thrilled when Randy took on the projects of new landscaping and restorations of the historic pump house and the tin man.
He was also very involved in our neighborhood. Being a master gardener, he organized a garden tour. Given that many of our homes are historic, he asked the village for permission to install sign toppers on top of our street signs to highlight the historic homes of the neighborhood.
He wanted to bring neighbors together, so there were holiday get-togethers at his home. He also helped organize a neighborhood watch community event to help the community work in conjunction with our police department to better keep our neighborhoods safe.
Randy is now running for village president. Besides what he did in our neighborhood, he has done tremendous things for the community and the projects he helped complete.
Randy listens and will work in the best interests of the village. Randy deserves to be our next village president. He has shown what he can do and accomplish in the village. He deserves our support as village president.
Melanie and Doug Woodworth
Village of Oregon