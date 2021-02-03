Why am I writing in support of Randy Glysch for village president? Because he makes things happen and gets things done for Oregon!
My first encounter with Randy was at the Historic Preservation Commission. He brought a modest proposal for landscaping around the water tower. This grew exponentially into a successful fundraising campaign for the restoration of the 1899 Pump House and Welcome Center, followed by the water tower restoration.
His boundless energy and fundraising skills led to the new food pantry followed by the new youth center. I now have the pleasure of working with Randy on the steering committee for our new library.
Randy is a tireless advocate for the Village of Oregon. While he has accomplished a lot, he is not done. Randy has the energy, vision and love for the Village of Oregon that will make a great village President.
The village is growing rapidly and will face challenges that need his skills and commitment to get things done. Vote for Randy Glysch for village president.
Arlan Kay
Village of Oregon