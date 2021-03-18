These are extraordinary times in public education. As a parent and teacher in the Oregon School District, I’ve watched education transform over the past year into an almost unrecognizable entity -- something no one could have imagined, much less prepared for.
Even amidst great uncertainty, it’s reassuring to be part of a district with strong leaders making decisions in the best interest of all students and a dedicated staff helping our children navigate uncharted territory.
This experience has also made me appreciate our current Board of Education and realize the incredible importance of the makeup of this group. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that our board remains a cohesive and productive group, comprising individuals who will continue to be attentive, cooperative, and productive.
It would be a shame if the efficacy of our board is lost to personal politics or agendas during this time. Therefore, I’m happy to write this letter in support of the re-election of Troy Pankratz to the Oregon School Board.
I’ve known Troy since 2001, and during our interactions over the years it has always been apparent that Troy is deeply engaged in supporting the community and education. Whether helping to organize the Oregon Kids’ Triathlon, working concessions at a soccer tournament, volunteering at a swim meet, serving on a task force, or attending a district function, Troy demonstrates his commitment to our community and the success of our educational system through his consistent and active involvement.
Professionally, I’ve observed Troy in his role as school board member on many occasions, and we’ve had multiple conversations regarding his passion for equity in education, personalized learning, and the sustainable growth of our district. Troy is both a forward thinker and an active listener.
His questions are thoughtful, intelligent, and pose to seek a deeper understanding of a topic or issue. In attempting to better appreciate all perspectives, Troy not only hears the answers to his questions but actually listens to them.
After knowing him for two decades, I can say with utmost certainty that Troy is an individual of great character and dedication to the school community he serves. I can’t think of a person I’d rather have representing my family on the Oregon School District Board of Education.
I hope you will join us in voting to re-elect Troy Pankratz on April 6.
Meghan Konopacki
Fitchburg