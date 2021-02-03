I am writing to offer my enthusiastic support for Mary Lokuta for the Oregon School Board.
Mary’s exceptional education background, management of people and procedures and long-term residency in our community make her the ideal candidate for the Oregon School Board.
Mary’s PhD in pathology with a focus on the immune system and coronaviruses couldn’t be timelier. She oversees a professional staff and manages complex responsibilities and systems.
As a long-time neighbor to all of us, she understands the challenges of our school district. She also has the knowledge to recommend solutions when problems arise and wisdom to recognize when to leave well-running systems alone. And, she knows the stakeholders in the community who can help.
Mary believes that every single student has learning and social challenges that deserve to be met, and her educational background will be helpful in attracting and sustaining quality professionals to teach in and manage the district. She will bring wisdom, experience and common sense to our district along with fiscal management skills that take into account the board, students and the community.
But those are only a couple of reasons why I’m voting for Mary Lokuta. A true measure of a parent is “how their kids turn out.” She and her husband Drew have two great kids who work hard, are accountable and personable.
Mary is a role model for young people who want to pursue an education, manage a work life, raise a family and give to their community. Or to put it more simply – pursue their dreams. Her education, leadership skills and community history are just a bonus to her ability to listen, learn and provide guidance to the school district.
That’s why Mary Lokuta will have my vote.
Roy Elkins
Oregon