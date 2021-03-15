Dear Fellow OSD residents,
I am writing today in support of Mary Lokuta for Oregon School District Board of Education.
The circumstances we face universally are unprecedented in my lifetime. This is particularly true in the realm of public education. COVID-19 has meant that teachers, students, parents and administrators – in fact, anyone even remotely affiliated with the education - have all had to think in new ways, learn new skills, address unforeseen challenges, and look for the best possible outcomes for everyone.
This is no small task and takes dedication, perseverance and a commitment to excellence.
As a former school board member and retired OSD employee, I believe Mary’s work as a scientist, a regular volunteer in OSD schools and a parent of Oregon students gives her a unique perspective. As a fellow scientist, I believe that Mary’s scientific knowledge is especially critical at a time when this pandemic seems to be waning and new strains of the virus threaten to derail the progress we’ve made.
Her experience includes the ability to look at data objectively, analyze the effectiveness of different approaches and hypothesize about the best outcomes for students, teachers and families. These are crucial skills for a leader in these times.
Further, as a regular volunteer in OSD schools and being a parent of OSD students, Mary has had the opportunity to see firsthand what’s working and what’s not and to learn from the students’ perspective as well.
Now, more than ever, we need Mary Lokuta on the Oregon School District Board of Education – someone who will look at all the issues facing our district with an open mind, clear head and a desire to look for the best possible results for everyone.
Cynthia DiCamelli, Ph.D.
Oregon