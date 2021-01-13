Mary Lokuta, PhD has my vote for Oregon School Board in the Feb. 16 primary and here’s why: She has been an active supporter of our schools for many years. Not only is she the parent of an OHS sophomore and a recent OSD graduate, she also has an extensive history of commitment to Oregon schools.
In addition to volunteering in classrooms throughout the district, she organized and ran the Oregon PTO Science Fair and Art Fair for many years, volunteered to teach Caesar’s English, and sat on the RCI Site Council.
As a Regulatory Affairs professional who interacts with the FDA and other health authorities, she has the ability to listen, assess issues, be a critical thinker, collaborate, problem solve, and communicate effectively.
Mary is not a one-issue candidate. She believes in the priorities of student-centered learning, supporting a high-quality teaching staff, equity and inclusion, managing the COVID pandemic’s impact on education, and financial stewardship.
Mary recognizes that school board members must take into account all stakeholders while being visionary and strategic in the operation and oversight of the district. It is important to have board members like Mary who are clear on the board’s role and understand the value of listening, seeking varied input, and working collaboratively in order to address the important issues before our district.
I know that Mary has these necessary skills and can be an important voice in helping our district move forward and serve the best interests of our students, teachers, and community.
As a parent and long-time resident of this community, I am so glad to have someone like Dr. Mary Lokuta running for Oregon School Board.
Please join me in voting for her on Feb. 16.
Jo Temte
Oregon