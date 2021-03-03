Our family has always been into science. My oldest child used to ask for non-fiction books about rocks or dinosaurs as bedtime stories. So when he got to kindergarten, we were excited to put together his very first science project for the Oregon PTO Science Fair -- a poster about constellations.
The next year, he and his entire first-grade class put together an interactive science project, and we got to watch him coach us and his little brother about aerodynamics.
Mary Lokuta’s contributions to our schools started years ago, volunteering in many capacities, including organizing this science fair we enjoyed so much. And while school this past year has looked very different, the love of science and learning that this particular work of hers helped foster has continued to grow strong in both my elementary students.
In addition to her history of volunteer work within our schools, I support Mary Lokuta because of her intentional commitment to inclusion and equity in our school district. It is important to me to raise my kids in a community where they learn to respect the people around them, and having a school board that affirms the importance of broad representation and a safe learning experience for all is a big part of how I believe we will accomplish that.
Mary has been a long-standing member of our community with the kind of leadership experience in management and professional settings that will allow her to work effectively with the existing board, and my family is excited to support her as she joins them.
Jesse Goplin
Oregon