As soon as I saw that Mary Lokuta was running for Oregon School Board, she had my vote.
I recall when I met the Lokuta family at the Oregon PTO Science Fair. I was filming the event and came upon a kindergartener who brought a menagerie of stuffed animals for a poster about lungs.
During the interview, I was truly impressed with just how engaged he was with his project. As the years passed, I became increasingly familiar with that kindergartener and his parents, Mary and Drew Lokuta, who stepped in to help and then to organize and run that annual PTO-sponsored event for quite a few years.
Under the leadership of Mary and Drew Lokuta, the PTO Science Fair became a thriving community event that was enjoyed by hundreds of attendees each year. Their dedication and enthusiasm for science, and our schools, was clearly evident as the science fair thrived.
Later, I became more familiar with the family through the events held by "Distant Cuzins" (now "The Cuz"), so much so that I recently began an "Oregon Life" series focused on Ben, who is no longer a kindergartener, but a drum set performance major at Berklee College of Music in Boston.
The remarkable thing about Mary and the entire Lokuta clan is the love, enthusiasm, and support given not only to each other but to those who cross paths with them.
As a videographer as well as a 25 year community member and neighbor who has interacted with the Lokuta family across two decades, Mary Lokuta's dedication to family and school show through so clearly that I wholeheartedly support her for OSD school board.
I plan to vote for her in the general election on April 6, and you should, too!
Frank G. Caruso
Oregon