I enthusiastically endorse Jenna Jacobson for Oregon village president. Jenna has served the village well as a trustee since elected in 2017.
She has education and work experience in family/individual financial planning and has brought that financial expertise to the village board. As a village trustee, she serves on committees and boards and has gained wide knowledge that will serve her well, augmenting her financial background and solid people skills.
Jenna and her family have lived in the village for several years, involving themselves in school and other related activities. I have also seen her at several local meetings, showing a strong community interest.
Jenna is a highly qualified, consensus-seeking problem solver. I have seen a quiet strength, a dedicated professional committed to managing our water/climate and affordable housing issues who builds support via back-and-forth discussions.
She will also work well with our neighboring communities, finding common ground and building relationships where needed to address problems facing all of us, whether it is the city of Fitchburg or our neighboring townships.
As we work toward the purchasing replacements or building new village buildings, repairing roads under village control, connecting the village by bike paths, and doing other myriad work to set us on a strong path toward the future, I am confident that Jenna is the strongest candidate to manage the difficult decisions that will benefit the village as a whole.
I urge all of you to support and vote for Jenna Jacobson on Feb. 16 in the primary election and in the April 6 general election. She has my vote for strong, forward-thinking, innovative leadership!
Marilyn McDole
Village of Oregon