The Village of Oregon needs leadership with a vision for planning for sustainable future growth and development. We also need leadership with the ability to create a plan to make this vision a reality.
We support Jenna Jacobson for village board president because she has the leadership skills and vision to develop and maintain a livable, inclusive, and affordable community for all residents.
Jenna understands that sustainable community development requires a holistic view of economic, environmental, and social issues. Jenna will foster multi-stakeholder collaboration and citizen participation.
She envisions a community that provides housing that is affordable for those employed within the community. She wants to maintain and improve community health and quality of life by keeping neighborhoods connected with walking/biking paths safely accommodating walkers, bikers, and vehicular traffic.
Jenna supports the growth of our local community centers, such as our village hall and community library. While planning for this growth and development, she also understands the importance of finding community cost savings by eliminating waste and harnessing the economic benefits of innovation and sustainable practices.
We support Jenna Jacobson for village of oregon president for the reasons mentioned, and we encourage you to do the same.
Jon and Colleen Lourigan
Village of Oregon