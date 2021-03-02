Jenna Jacobson is the best choice for Oregon Village President.
She is the candidate with the most Oregon Village Board experience and the only candidate with a finance background, which is just what we need to plan for future projects and stay on budget.
Jenna’s work on the Oregon Housing Coalition resulted in the village planning a new affordable housing development that includes dedicated senior housing. Jenna has an exceptional ability to connect with people both within and outside our community.
Her numerous endorsements from leaders in adjacent communities demonstrate her collaborative approach to solving larger issues like connecting bike paths and managing stormwater runoff.
As chair of the personnel and public safety committee, Jenna worked with the Oregon Police Department and the Oregon School District to craft the school resource officer agreement. With three children of her own, she has the support of many parents and teachers in the district.
As a fellow trustee, I have seen all the hard work she has put into public service, while working full-time and raising three kids with her husband. Her boundless energy is inspiring. She’s exactly what this community needs going forward, and I’m proud to endorse Jenna Jacobson for Oregon Village President
Amanda Peterson
Oregon