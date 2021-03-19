Very few people are as dedicated to building and bettering the Village of Oregon than Randy Glysch. I've had the privilege of serving beside him for several years on the Village Board, the Library Steering Committee and numerous community projects and initiatives. I admire and respect his honesty, his integrity, but most of all, his ability to get things done. Randy is a doer, not a talker. He builds consensus, not division. He puts in the legwork and the time and the energy to make good things happen. I've had the amazing good fortune to serve alongside him on our journey to build a new library in Oregon, and I am so very happy that we will see that dream come true when we break ground in late 2021. A new library serving our community is just one of the many examples of Randy working tirelessly to get things done for the Village. In the next two years, the Oregon Village Board is going to have many, many important decisions to make on infrastructure, housing and business development. Please vote for Randy Glysch for Village President to lead Oregon successfully into the future.
Jeanne Carpenter
Village of Oregon