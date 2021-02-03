I’ve had the pleasure of serving with Randy Glysch on the village board and working with him on funding and construction of the new food pantry building that had been housed in a storage unit for 18 years. The new food pantry now serves so many more individuals and families than ever before.
I support Randy Glysch for village president. While serving with Randy on the village board, I found Randy to always be a “voice of reason,” always thoughtfully voting on what was right for the village and its residents. When Randy sets out to do something, he does it.
He has done so much for our community, and wants to do more as the next village president, he deserves the opportunity to guide the village into the future. He has the endorsements of current village president Jeanne Carpenter, and past village president Steve Staton.
Please vote with Staci and me on Feb. 16 and April 6, Randy Glysch for village president.
Jeff and Staci Boudreau
Village of Oregon