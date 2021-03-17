As a former Town of Oregon supervisor, I'm familiar with the qualifications and commitment required to represent the town residents. Kate Gladding, a candidate for town supervisor has the qualifications and interest to make a contribution to the town.
A resident of the town for over 30 years, Kate is a poll worker and a member of the Town Park Committee. She understands the concerns of town residents and as an active, respectful listener will encourage resident participation in the problem solving process. COVID-19 has caused many hardships and Kate will use a thoughtful and common sense approach to the town budget and spending.
Town of Oregon residents have the opportunity to elect a candidate for town supervisor that is willing to commit to representing the values and interests of the town. Vote for Kate Gladding for Town of Oregon supervisor on April 6, I know I want her to have the opportunity to represent me and continue to build a prosperous future for the Town of Oregon.
Chris Johnson
Brooklyn