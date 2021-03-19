I'm writing in support of Kate Gladding for election to the Town of Oregon Board on April 6. Although Kate is running unopposed for the vacant Town Board seat, I believe it's important for the public to know what a highly qualified candidate she is.
Kate is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and do the hard jobs. She has devoted a lot of time and effort as a poll worker for all town elections, and she serves on the Town's parks committee.
Kate also volunteers for a program called the Wisconsin Prison Mindfulness Initiative, and that she also leads a support group for prisoners who have been substance abusers; these are folks who few of us willingly associate with, let alone help them straighten out their lives. Kate has taken on the challenges with characteristic optimism and hope.
For Kate, service to others is a high priority. She works very hard at it. I have no doubt she will take the same high-energy approach and apply her considerable wisdom, experience, talents, and work ethic to the duties of the Town of Oregon Board.
Tim Yanacheck
Town of Oregon