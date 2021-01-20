I am writing in support of Sheri Pollock’s candidacy for the Oregon School Board. I’ve known Sheri for 40 years. We met as teenagers in Oregon schools.
With the last names “Garvoille” (Sheri’s maiden name) and “Gasner,” we were often lined up right next to one another, whether at our lockers, in home room or in yearbooks. As a student, Sheri was smart and responsible, and also fun to be around.
Fast forward 40 years, Sheri has continued to call Oregon home and her son attends Oregon schools. Her commitment to the community is longstanding and clear, and her stake in the success of Oregon’s schools is personal.
Over those years, my smart high school friend has become an accomplished public servant and attorney. Her experiences over the years are an ideal mix of deep engagement in a range of public education issues impacting the success of both children and teachers, as well as in the areas of personnel management and agency administration, both in schools and other venues.
She even has professional experience in crisis management, including direct experience in managing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a teenager, she was a leader and organizer, and that quality has persisted over the course of career.
I can’t imagine a better mix of education and experience for a board member in these complicated times.
In addition to all of this technical “know how,” it’s also important that our leaders have a sense of vision, passion and commitment. Sheri has an unwavering belief that all children deserve equitable access to education and believes in the strong foundations for success already in place in the district. But she also knows that the district has to continue to evolve, grow and respond to the changing needs of children, their families and their teachers.
These aren’t easy times to be an elected official, but I’m so excited that she’s taking this step to bring her experience, leadership and passion to ensure continued excellence in education for Oregon’s children and their families. I hope you’ll consider supporting her.
Ireta Gasner, OHS Class of 1984
Chicago