As a long-time teacher in the Oregon School District I have had a front-row seat to the many challenges our district has faced over the past 40 years. One constant has been the need for thoughtful, informed and steady leadership. I believe Sheri Pollock will provide these as a member of the school board. I have known Sheri since she was a student in my U.S. History class at Oregon High School. As a high school student, Sheri was unusually focused and responsible, and obviously very intelligent.
These qualities carried her successfully through law school and into her career of public service. Sheri served as assistant district attorney of Kenosha County where she prosecuted cases in which the victims were children.
Following this, she served as Legal Counsel for the Department of Public Instruction. In this position, she manifested her unwavering belief that all children deserve equitable access to high quality education. Currently, Sheri leads the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development’s Bureau of Enterprise Solutions.
She has recently been honored with the Virginia Hart Recognition Award, and the description of this award characterizes Sheri perfectly: “...unsung heroines in state service who share the following qualities: esteem from peers; acceptance of responsibility beyond the limits of the nominee’s job description; sustained, extraordinary achievement of assigned tasks; performance recognition from clients; community service; self-improvement; and overcoming handicaps to performance.”
I have the highest regard for Sheri and believe she will be an excellent addition to our school board. Please join me in voting for her in the Feb. 16 primary.
Brian Root
Village of Oregon