I have worked in public education in Wisconsin my entire career. First as a career and technical education teacher and currently as an employee of the Department of Public Instruction. For 23 years I have lived experiences that allow me to see that no school year has been like this one.
Last year has taught us what could be possible: Zoom classrooms, innovative teaching from anywhere there’s a signal and reaching through the screen to develop relationships with students. But not every student in our state has the same support.
Students in rural communities and families in poverty do not have the same opportunities. We need to do better in Wisconsin and universally provide access to a quality education based on equity and fairness, not on a child’s zip code.
I am supporting Sheila Briggs for State Superintendent and this is why you should too:
Sheila Briggs has focused her professional life on students and their families. She was a teacher and a principal, and now serves as assistant state superintendent. Her background and experience offers Wisconsin residents a unique opportunity to elect a leader who actually understands what it will take to bring fairness and equity to all our children, teachers and schools.
Sheila Briggs understands that districts cannot just fall back into old patterns as students return to classrooms. She knows the pandemic will undoubtedly widen the already unconscionable achievement gap and she sees our schools suffer inequities in funding, a growing teacher shortage and the digital divide.
The stakes are high. Wisconsin schools, students, teachers and communities need a leader like Sheila. We need to do better and we have the opportunity.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, I will be voting in the spring primary for Sheila Briggs to be our next state superintendent and I encourage you to do the same.
Sara Baird
Oregon