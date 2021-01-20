As a long-time Town of Oregon elected official and former member of the Oregon School District Growth Task force, I believe I have a unique viewpoint on the background and skills necessary to be an effective School Board member. In a crowded field of candidates, here is how Mary Lokuta stands out and why I plan to vote for her in the February 16 primary.
Mary has lived in this community for 24 years, is a taxpayer, an Oregon School District parent and has had significant volunteer roles in our schools. In addition, she is a professional who has managed people, directed large-scale projects, and has proven abilities to think critically, communicate effectively, problem solve, and collaborate.
I believe these capabilities are much needed in our community right now and vitally important to be an effective school board member.
Lastly, she will continue to listen and learn, and understands there are multiple issues (not just one) that will come before her as a school board member over her term. Mary is clear about her responsibility to ensure that all students have the resources and support they need to succeed.
I plan to vote for Mary Lokuta for School Board on Feb. 16 and I hope you will too.
Phil Van Kampen
Town of Oregon