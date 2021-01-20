We support Mary Lokuta, Ph.D. for school board, in the Feb.16 primary. Mary values the power of education and our local public schools. She has provided support in our schools with countless volunteer hours over many years.
While volunteering and having both of her children attend the local schools, she has developed a strong understanding of the school culture, curriculum, and policies. Mary understands how these impact students, staff, families, and our community as a whole.
As a school board member, we know that Mary will support the diverse needs of each student. She values having a healthy school culture so that all students and staff feel safe, heard, respected, and valued.
She understands that for our school district to provide the best for each student, we need to attract and retain highly skilled educators, administrators, and support staff. Mary understands that innovation and change in our educational system need to be done collaboratively and strategically, focusing on the long-term. She values using research-based approaches and is aware that the school district needs to be careful of jumping onto new educational fads that can be unsustainable.
It is critically important that we have leadership that is balanced, thoughtful, values diversity, and has the ability to listen to all voices. Mary Lokuta has these leadership skills.
She knows how to strategically approach complex challenges compromising as necessary. Mary has the education and training to make decisions based on data and scientific research.
We support Mary Lokuta, Ph.D., for the Oregon School Board for the reasons we mentioned, and we encourage you to do the same.
Jon and Colleen Lourigan
Village of Oregon