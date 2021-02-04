We are very impressed with what Randy has done for our Village during the past eight years, to the point that he’s earned our enthusiastic support in his bid to be the next Village President.
We first met Randy when he took on the restoration of the pump house almost eight years ago, when our daughter dressed up in period clothing and gave tours of the yet to be completed pump house. It was then that we found out how dedicated, hard working and essential Randy was in the restoration of the building.
Little did we know then that this was just the beginning!
His other accomplishments include restoration of the Tin Man, assisting to build a new food pantry building and a new and much needed youth center. Now he’s helping with our biggest challenge yet, to help a new Oregon library become a reality.
As an honorary library campaign member, I’ve seen first hand how focused and determined he has been with this project. Just think what he will do as our next village president!
Please join Sheryl and I in voting for Randy Glysch for village president on Feb. 16, and then again on April 6. Randy has, through his dedicated work the past eight years, earned the opportunity to be our next village president.
Robert Lindmeier
Village of Oregon