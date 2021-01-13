As the funding efforts for the new library continue, I have an alternative view.
My wife and I have given money to the project and believe a new library is a needed addition to our village. I have lived in Oregon for over 27 years, and in that time have driven up and down Wolfe St., Janesville St. and Main St. somewhere around 10,000 times by my rough estimation.
As I drive those streets, dodging the poorly patched potholes, the below grade manhole covers, the subpar blacktop patch across Wolfe St. and the myriad of bumps and cracks, all that comes into my mind is that in the cold winter months, both Janesville and Main turn into washboards worthy of wearing a mouthguard to protect broken teeth.
Why have we not done any meaningful repairs to either Janesville or Main? My understanding is the two culprits are budget and negotiation with the county. I cannot address the latter, but the former is why I am writing this letter.
My understanding is that the Village of Oregon has pledged $6 million to the new library project. My further understanding from studying the Oregon Library website is that the needs identified include technology, quiet space needs, meeting space needs, and seating for all.
I get that the existing library space is old, cramped and lacking technology needed in today’s world. Here’s what I don’t get. We have spent in excess of $100million in a relatively short period of time expanding, renovating, remodeling and updating all of our existing schools. Any meeting space in our schools is a publicly accessible resource (in non-COVID times), so to list public meeting space in the new library as a “need” challenges my thinking.
The ability of the Village of Oregon to conjure up $6 million for the new library really challenges my thinking. Maybe if we step back and reassess, spending $6 million of Village budget on a library isn’t so smart.
Maybe building a $10 million library isn’t so smart. Maybe allocating $4 million of Village money to fixing our two main roads is a whole lot smarter. Maybe a $6 million library is enough.
As of Dec. 2, almost $8 million had been raised, with $2 million in private donations, with the goal of raising another $2 million of private money. If the Village kicked in $2 million instead of $6 million, we could build a scaled back $6 million library and possibly save my teeth.
Steve Johnston
Oregon